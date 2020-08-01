(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), sab 01 agosto 2020 During his tenure, Goldfein has achieved some notable milestones, including the development of the B-21 Raider and the T-7A Red Hawk aircraft. Additionally, he pushed for innovative ways to improve readiness through the expansion of the Air Force’s multi-domain capability, reshaping the force to exist in an era of great power competition, and helping pave the way for ultimately increasing the number of squadrons from 312 to 386.





Fonte/Source: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2296987/goldfein-honored-for-service-as-chief-of-staff/