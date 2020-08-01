sabato, Agosto 1, 2020
GOLDFEIN HONORED FOR SERVICE AS CHIEF OF STAFF

(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), sab 01 agosto 2020 During his tenure, Goldfein has achieved some notable milestones, including the development of the B-21 Raider and the T-7A Red Hawk aircraft. Additionally, he pushed for innovative ways to improve readiness through the expansion of the Air Force’s multi-domain capability, reshaping the force to exist in an era of great power competition, and helping pave the way for ultimately increasing the number of squadrons from 312 to 386.
Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett, left, Air Force Chief of Staff David L. Goldfein and Mrs. Dawn Goldfein pose with a representation of an etching that is now displayed on the Wall of Valor at the Air Force Memorial during a ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 31, 2020. The ceremony unveiled a new etching for the memorial's Wall of Valor at the Air Force Memorial that reads, "This is our sacred duty. When protecting Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines, we fly to the sound of the guns … or we die trying." (U.S. Air Force photo by Wayne Clark)

Fonte/Source: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2296987/goldfein-honored-for-service-as-chief-of-staff/

