GOLD NANOPARTICLES BASED COLORIMETRIC ASSAY OF TELOMERASE ACTIVITY WITH CYCLIC STRAND DISPLACEMENT REACTION

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ00036E, Communication

Rui Huang, MingYuan Wang, Xifeng Chen, Nong Yu, Chenyu Jiang

In this work, a novel colorimetric method for the detection of telomerase activity is proposed based on cyclic strand displacement reaction. Target telomerase firstly generates extension product, which displaces a…

