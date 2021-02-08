GOLD NANOPARTICLES BASED COLORIMETRIC ASSAY OF TELOMERASE ACTIVITY WITH CYCLIC STRAND DISPLACEMENT REACTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 febbraio 2021
New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ00036E, Communication
Rui Huang, MingYuan Wang, Xifeng Chen, Nong Yu, Chenyu Jiang
In this work, a novel colorimetric method for the detection of telomerase activity is proposed based on cyclic strand displacement reaction. Target telomerase firstly generates extension product, which displaces a…
