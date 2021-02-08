lunedì, Febbraio 8, 2021
GOLD NANOPARTICLES BASED COLORIMETRIC ASSAY OF TELOMERASE ACTIVITY WITH CYCLIC STRAND DISPLACEMENT REACTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 febbraio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ00036E, Communication
Rui Huang, MingYuan Wang, Xifeng Chen, Nong Yu, Chenyu Jiang
In this work, a novel colorimetric method for the detection of telomerase activity is proposed based on cyclic strand displacement reaction. Target telomerase firstly generates extension product, which displaces a…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/BV86eKy6teE/D1NJ00036E

