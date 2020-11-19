giovedì, Novembre 19, 2020
GOLD LOTTO CHRISTMAS LIGHTS SPECTACULAR

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), gio 19 novembre 2020 Friday, December 4 – Thursday, December 24, 2020

Gold Lotto Christmas lights spectacular

This year’s Gold Lotto Christmas Lights Spectacular is reimagined, with a dazzling display of fantasy and magic. From glistening ice castles to Santa’s bustling workshop, the Brisbane City Hall facade will be adorned in a decorative spectacle designed for everyone, young and old. With animation synced to a custom soundtrack, this projection show is a wonderful way to celebrate the festive season. This event is open to everyone and free to attend. 

The Christmas lights spectacular runs nightly from 7.30pm-12am until 24 December.
 
Please observe social distancing and COVID-Safe practices at all times when attending Christmas in Brisbane events. Stay at home if you are feeling unwell, wash your hands regularly and download the COVID-Safe application. 

VenueKing George Square, Brisbane City
Venue addressKing George Square, 100 Adelaide Street, Brisbane
Event type: Christmas, Family events, Free
Age range: Infants and toddlers, Preschool kids, Kids, Teens, Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors
Cost: Free
Age: Suitable for all ages
Bookings: No bookings required.
Bookings required: No

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D149658048

