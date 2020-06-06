sabato, Giugno 6, 2020
Breaking News

COMMONWEALTH POINTS OF LIGHT AWARD: HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN CONGRATULATES PAKISTANI VOLUNTEERS

NESSUN CASO DI COVID-19 IN VATICANO

GIORNATA MONDIALE DEL RIFUGIATO: IL CENTRO ASTALLI LANCIA UNA CAMPAGNA SOCIAL

IRAN, ARRICCHIMENTO DELL’URANIO E FUTURO DELL’ACCORDO SUL NUCLEARE

BOLIVIA. LA CARITAS RAGGIUNGE I DETENUTI DELL’ALTOPIANO ANDINO

A WASHINGTON IN PIAZZA CONTRO IL RAZZISMO, MA C’è UN NUOVO VIDEO…

L’ESAME DI TERZA MEDIA AL TEMPO DEL CORONAVIRUS

HEBDOMADA PAPAE: IL GR IN LATINO DEL 6 GIUGNO

L’IMMOBILE DI LONDRA E L’ARRESTO DI TORZI: PRIME RISULTANZE DELL’INCHIESTA

ITALIA, IL DECRETO SCUOLA DIVENTA LEGGE

Agenparl

GOLD-LINKED STRINGS OF DONOR-ACCEPTOR DYADS: ON-SURFACE FORMATION AND MUTUAL ORIENTATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 06 giugno 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02990D, Communication
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Sujoy Karan, Yan Geng, Silvio Decurtins, Shi-Xia Liu, Jascha Repp
Strings of gold-organic oligomers of polar units have been formed by on-surface synthesis and investigated with non-contact atomic force microscopy. The mutual alignment of dipoles within the strings is analyzed….
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/fdja84h6wEQ/D0CC02990D

Post collegati

GOLD-LINKED STRINGS OF DONOR-ACCEPTOR DYADS: ON-SURFACE FORMATION AND MUTUAL ORIENTATION

Redazione

06 GIU 2020 – NICOLA ARMENTANO E DONATA BIANCHI: “ADESIONE DEL GRUPPO PD ALLE INIZIATIVE DI CONDANNA PER L’UCCISIONE DI GEORGE FLOYD”

Redazione

COMMUNITY-BASED TESTING SITES FOR COVID-19

Redazione

06 GIU 2020 – EMANUELE COCOLLINI (VICE PRESIDENTE CONSIGLIO COMUNALE): “OCCORRE PASSARE DALLA MASSIMA PRECAUZIONE ALLA MINIMA PRECAUZIONE”

Redazione

ACCESSIBILITY AT DRIVE-THRU MEDICAL SITES

Redazione

ORGANSPENDER SIND LEBENSRETTER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More