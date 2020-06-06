GOLD-LINKED STRINGS OF DONOR-ACCEPTOR DYADS: ON-SURFACE FORMATION AND MUTUAL ORIENTATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 06 giugno 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02990D, Communication
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Sujoy Karan, Yan Geng, Silvio Decurtins, Shi-Xia Liu, Jascha Repp
Strings of gold-organic oligomers of polar units have been formed by on-surface synthesis and investigated with non-contact atomic force microscopy. The mutual alignment of dipoles within the strings is analyzed….
