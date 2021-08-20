(AGENPARL) – ven 20 agosto 2021 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

GO-VAXX Vaccine Buses at Toronto Blue Jays Game

August 20, 2021

The GO-VAXX mobile vaccine clinics in converted Metrolinx buses will roll into place outside Rogers Centre to administer COVID-19 vaccines before, during and after the Toronto Blue Jays Game against the Detroit Tigers.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible to receive their first or second dose of the vaccine.

Date:

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Time:

12:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Location:

One bus parked outside Gate #7, off Bremner Boulevard

One bus parked outside Gate #13, off Blue Jays Way

Notes:

Media representatives welcome to attend either location.

No admittance inside Rogers Centre unless credentialed through Toronto Blue Jays Relations staff at least 24 hours prior to event.

All media to physically distance and follow provincial health and safety protocols.

Media Contacts

Stephen Warner

Solicitor General’s Office

Greg Flood

Communications Branch

Ministry of the Solicitor General

