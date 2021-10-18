(AGENPARL) – lun 18 ottobre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

GO-VAXX Mobile Vaccine Clinics Achieve Major Milestone

10K+ doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered through partnership with Metrolinx and Public Health Units

October 18, 2021

“The GO-VAXX buses demonstrate what can happen when multiple organizations work towards a common goal,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “Metrolinx stepped up from the start – quickly retrofitting GO Transit buses into mobile clinics – and has continued to ensure the buses serve as a safe, reliable and convenient way for people to obtain their vaccine. This partnership, along with the support of public health units and the more than 100 clinic host organizations, have been key to the success of this initiative.”

“A key component of Ontario’s last mile strategy is to get COVID-19 vaccines to people, wherever they are living,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “The GO-VAXX buses played an important part in increasing vaccine uptake in Ontario by making it easier and more convenient for people to receive their vaccine closer to home. Vaccines remain our best protection against COVID-19 and the Delta variant, and I encourage everyone who hasn’t yet received their first or second dose to do so as soon as possible.”

“Metrolinx is pleased to be a partner in this innovative and successful approach linking vaccination and transit,” said Phil Verster, President and CEO, Metrolinx. “The retrofitted GO-VAXX buses, proudly operated by our drivers, have been safely rolling into communities where vaccines are needed, playing an important role in keeping everyone safe and protected.”

Quick Facts

– COVID-19 vaccines are currently available at over 7,400 locations across the province, including more than 3,700 pharmacies and more than 3,700 mass immunization clinics, hospitals, primary care settings and pop up and mobile clinics.

– To date, more than 87 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 83 per cent have received both doses, ensuring the strongest possible protection against the virus.

– Those who have questions about COVID-19 vaccines and would like to speak to an experienced agent or health specialist are encouraged to call the Provincial Vaccine Confidence Line that can be accessed through the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre: 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). The Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre is available in more than 300 languages, seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

