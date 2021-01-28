giovedì, Gennaio 28, 2021
GLYCOLLIDE ADDITIVES ENRICHING ORGANIC COMPONENTS IN SOLID ELECTROLYTE INTERPHASE ENABLES STABLE ULTRATHIN LITHIUM METAL ANODES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 28 gennaio 2021

Stable lithium (Li) metal anode is a foundation stone for practical Li metal batteries. An ultrathin Li metal anode (< 50 μm) is the premise to realize high-energy-density Li metal batteries. However, the uneven Li plating/stripping induced by unstable solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) leads to the rapid depletion of active Li and electrolyte, resulting in a poor cycle life of ultrathin Li metal anodes. Herein, an electrolyte additive, glycollide (GL), is proposed to prolong the cycle life of ultrathin Li metal anodes. GL additives decompose on Li metal anode to enrich organic components in SEI. The uniformity of Li deposition is improved with the introduction of GL additives. Under practical conditions with an ultrathin Li metal anode (50 μm) and a high loading LiNi0.5Co0.2Mn0.3O2 (NCM523) cathode (3 mAh cm−2), 175 cycles were achieved in Li | NCM523 cells with GL additives compared with 86 cycles without GL additives. This work further arouses the design of electrolyte additives for stabilizing ultrathin Li metal anodes.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/QM/D0QM01134G

GLYCOLLIDE ADDITIVES ENRICHING ORGANIC COMPONENTS IN SOLID ELECTROLYTE INTERPHASE ENABLES STABLE ULTRATHIN LITHIUM METAL ANODES

