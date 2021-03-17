GLYCINE BETAINE-BASED IONIC LIQUIDS AND THEIR INFLUENCE ON BACTERIA, FUNGI, INSECTS AND PLANTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 17 marzo 2021
New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ00498K, Paper
Damian Krystian Kaczmarek, Daniela Gwiazdowska, Krzysztof Juś, Tomasz Klejdysz, Marta Wojcieszak, Katarzyna Materna, Juliusz Pernak
A new group of bioinspired ionic liquids (ILs) based on glycine betaine and natural or synthetic anions was synthesized. The developed synthesis methods enabled the preparation of designed salts with…
