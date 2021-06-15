(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021

Biomater. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1BM00869B, Paper
Huanhuan Zhu, Yunchun Li, Zunzhen Ming, Weiwei Liu
Colon cancer is one of the most common cancers with high mortality, easy to spread and metastasize, remaining an urgent disease to be solved. Nanomaterial-associated starving or photothermal therapy has…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/BM/D1BM00869B

