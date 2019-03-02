(AGENPARL) – Washington sab 02 marzo 2019

CAMDEN, N.J. – A Gloucester County, New Jersey man was charged today with producing and distributing images of child sexual abuse, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Andrew Nicholas, 22, of Williamstown, New Jersey, is charged by criminal complaint one count of sexually exploiting children and one count of distributing child pornography. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Schneider in Camden federal court and was detained without bail.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

On Feb. 26, 2019, an undercover officer entered a public Kik Messenger group and began communicating with Nicholas, who sent the officer images of child sexual abuse involving a prepubescent minor.

The count of sexually exploiting children carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The distribution of child pornography count carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum possible penalty of 20 years in prison and fine of $250,000 per count.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI, Philadelphia Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Michael Harpster, and the Washington, D.C., FBI Field Office, under the direction of Assistant Director in Charge Nancy McNamara, with the investigation leading to the charges.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Martha Nye of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division in Camden.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Defense counsel: Christopher O’Malley Esq., Assistant Federal Public Defender, Camden

Fonte/Source: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/philadelphia/news/press-releases/gloucester-county-new-jersey-man-charged-with-sexual-exploitation-of-children-and-distribution-of-child-pornography