03/07/2022

Office of the Spokesperson

The U.S. Department of State will virtually welcome 12 international emerging leaders in the adaptive sports sector for the Global Sports Mentoring Program: Sport for Community professional development exchange program from March 7 to April 1. With the growth in prominence and attention around mega-sporting events such as the Paralympic Games and Special Olympics, Sport for Community is designed to spread the global lessons of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and promote disability rights and inclusion worldwide.

Delegates will participate in a four-week virtual program focused on the theme, “Leading in Times of Crisis,” and work closely with American executives at top adaptive sports sector organizations across the country. They will attend leadership development sessions, engage in mentorship activities, and create a final multimedia project. The project will outline strategic plans that use sports to advance opportunities for people with disabilities by promoting their rights, dignity, value, and full inclusion in all aspects of society.

The participant roster includes emerging leaders from Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, China, Croatia, Georgia, Hungary, Nepal, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Zambia. The mentors represent University of Arizona, Special Olympics, Ability 360, Arts for All, Spaulding Rehabilitation Network, U.S. Tennis Association, TIRR Memorial Herman Hospital, Turnstone, University of Texas at Arlington, Chicago Parks District and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, and Mesa Parks.

