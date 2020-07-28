(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 28 luglio 2020
Author Information
Valeska Huber, Free University Berlin, Jürgen Osterhammel, Freiburg Institute for Advanced Studies
Valeska Huber is Head of the Emmy Noether Research Group Reaching the People: Communication and Global Orders in the Twentieth Century. She teaches Global History at the Free University Berlin.
Jürgen Osterhammel is Emeritus Professor of History at the Freiburg Institute for Advanced Studies.
Contributors:
Aleida Assmann, University of Konstanz
Christopher B. Balme, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Robert Brier, Independent Scholar, Frankfurt am Main
Valeska Huber, Free University of Berlin
Sophie-Jung H. Kim, Free University of Berlin
Su Lin Lewis, University of Bristol
Simone M. Müller, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Jürgen Osterhammel/ Freiburg Institute for Advanced Studies
Andrea Rehling, University of Augsburg
Steffen Rimner, University College Dublin
Heidi J. S. Tworek, University of British Columbia
Tobias Werron, University of Bielefeld
Gordon M. Winder, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Xu Guoqi, University of Hong Kong
Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/global-publics-9780198865773?cc=us&lang=en