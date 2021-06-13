(AGENPARL) – STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN) dom 13 giugno 2021 (Stockholm, 14 June 2021) SIPRI today launches the findings of SIPRI Yearbook 2021, which assesses the current state of armaments, disarmament and international security. A key finding is that despite an overall decrease in the number of nuclear warheads in 2020, more have been deployed with operational forces.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sipri.org/media/press-release/2021/global-nuclear-arsenals-grow-states-continue-modernize-new-sipri-yearbook-out-now