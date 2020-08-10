lunedì, Agosto 10, 2020
Breaking News

SUDAFRICA, VESCOVI: REGISTRARE LE NASCITE PER NON ESPORRE I MINORI A RISCHI

MFA STATEMENT ON THE SITUATION IN BELARUS

HONG KONG: ARRESTI PER VIOLAZIONE DELLA LEGGE SULLA SICUREZZA

BONUS INPS, DI MAIO: NOMI FURBETTI SIANO RESI PUBBLICI

ELEZIONI IN BIELORUSSIA: ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO è IN TESTA CON QUASI L’ 80%…

IL MARE E I SUI LAVORATORI: UNA “PERIFERIA” TANTO AMATA DAL PAPA

LA DIOCESI DI ALES-TERRALBA IN AIUTO DELLE AZIENDE IN CRISI

INDIA: “BLACK DAY” PER I DALIT, I PIù COLPITI DAL CORONAVIRUS

BEIRUT, LA CHIESA COLPITA NON PERDE LA FORZA DI TESTIMONIARE

ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION FALLS 3.1% AT THE END OF MAY 2020

Agenparl

GLOBAL MENTAL HEALTH

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 10 agosto 2020
Title: Global mental health [electronic resource] : anthropological perspectives / edited by Brandon Kohrt and Emily Mendenhall.
Imprint: Walnut Creek, California : Left Coast Press, Inc., [2015]”;”©2015
Shelfmark: Taylor & Francis ebooks
Subjects: Social medicine.
Medical anthropology.
Mental health services.
World health.
Medical anthropology. fast (OCoLC)fst
Mental health services. fast (OCoLC)fst
Social medicine. fast (OCoLC)fst
World health. fast (OCoLC)fst

Fonte/Source: http://library.dur.ac.uk/record=b3232935a

Post collegati

LE VERRE DE SABRA AL-MANSURIYA (KAIROUAN, TUNISIE)

Redazione

VICTORIAN LITERATURE AND POSTCOLONIAL STUDIES

Redazione

TEACHING INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

Redazione

MAPPING EMPIRES

Redazione

THE GENOME OF DROSOPHILA MELANOGASTER

Redazione

POLICY BUREAUCRACY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More