GLOBAL EXPERIENCE OFFICER (ED0058)

We are looking for a Global Experience Officer to develop and manage a range of international opportunities for Hull students, and to welcome groups of students from other countries to our campus.

The post-holder will be a senior member of the Global Experience Office, which manages all outgoing and incoming international mobility programmes for students, promotes internationalisation on campus, develops summer schools in Hull for partner universities, and works with colleagues to ensure a good experience for international students when they arrive at Hull. The team works with faculties to encourage as many Hull students as possible to take advantage of international experience.

This post will report to the Head of Global Experience.

The post-holder will develop a range of cultural experiences and international opportunities, including short-term summer schools and study tours for students. This will include liaison and coordination with existing and new international partners, to generate new opportunities.

The first project will be to coordinate summer schools on campus in July 2021 for international students.

Other responsibilities include providing support for students on international mobility programmes, including organising and assisting with the delivery of preparation programmes, reflective learning, and the provision of individual support and advice.

The Global Experience Office is part of Global Engagement. This Directorate has oversight of all international activity, including implementing the University’s International Strategy, policy development, understanding global trends in higher education and research, the recruitment of international students, international opportunities for Hull students, internationalisation within the University community, and the promotion of Hull’s global reputation.

We are seeking a person who is has a good understanding and some experience of international mobility activity, and who can manage multiple projects. As part of a larger international team, they will be flexible in approach and be willing to travel if necessary, including accompanying students on programmes.

