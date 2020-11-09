lunedì, Novembre 9, 2020
Agenparl

GLOBAL COALITION TO DEFEAT ISIS MEETING ON ISIS THREATS IN WEST AFRICA

by Redazione00

Office of the Spokesperson
The United States and Nigeria look forward to convening a virtual meeting with members of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS on November 10 to affirm the Coalitions commitment to countering the threat of ISIS and its branches worldwide, including in West Africa, and to supporting ongoing international efforts in the region.
The meeting will outline the ISIS threat in West Africa and focus on ways the Coalition can strengthen its collective approach in specific areas, such as battlefield evidence and border security.
The United States, and the 82-member global Coalition it leads, remain fully committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS and its branches, which is critical to U.S. national security and that of our partners and allies.
