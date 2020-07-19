domenica, Luglio 19, 2020
GLOBAL BURDEN OF MOTOR NEURON DISEASE IS GROWING, SIGNALING NEED FOR MORE SPECIALISTS

(AGENPARL) – TAMPA (FLORIDA), dom 19 luglio 2020 A new analysis found that while the prevalence and incidence of motor neuron disease remained low overall, the burden increased significantly between 1990 and 2016, in large part because of the growing and aging population, particularly in high-income countries. Neuromuscular specialists discuss the strains and challenges that presents to recruiting trainees to the subspecialty (Neurology Today).


