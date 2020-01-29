(agenparl) – rome mer 29 gennaio 2020 Hogan Lovells’ global team of securities and professional liability lawyers is uniquely positioned to monitor legal developments across the globe that impact accountants’ liability risk. We have experienced lawyers on five continents ready to meet the complex needs of today’s largest accounting firms as they navigate the extensive rules, regulations, and case law that shape their profession.

Fonte/Source: http://www.hoganlovells.com/en/publications/global-accountants-liability-update-january-2020