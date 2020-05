(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 01 giugno 2020 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will shut the outflow gate at Glenn Cunningham Reservoir on June 1, to allow the lake to begin to refill naturally. It is anticipated that with typical weather conditions the lake will reach full conservation pool by early spring 2021.



Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/2202981/glenn-cunningham-reservoir-to-begin-to-fill-naturally/