(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), sab 02 maggio 2020

Friday 1st May 2020,

Police were called to a reports of an unconscious man outside Gledhow Towers in Leeds during the early hours of this morning (01/05).

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Following enquiries into the matter, the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is to be passed to the Coroner.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/gledhow-towers-incident-leeds