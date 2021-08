(AGENPARL) – gio 19 agosto 2021 National Press Releases

Girl Scouts of the USA and FBI Sign MOU in Support of STEM Programs for Girls

The FBI and Girl Scouts of the USA signed a memorandum of understanding and are collaborating to increase young women’s interest, confidence, and competency in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.

Aug. 19, 2021

