lunedì, Giugno 29, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 29, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 29, 2020

BRUSSELS IV CONFERENCE ON SUPPORTING THE FUTURE OF SYRIA AND THE REGION

PRESS RELEASE: APPOINTMENT OF PRIME MINISTER’S NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR

SANITÀ, SALVINI: SÌ AL BONUS ECONOMICO PER MEDICI E INFERMIERI, VITTORIA DELLA…

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD AND DFC CEO ADAM BOEHLER…

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD AND DFC CEO ADAM BOEHLER…

BRITISH EMBASSY HOLDS VIRTUAL HEALTHCARE WEBINAR ON COVID-19

SANTI PIETRO E PAOLO TESTIMONI DI GESù CHE BUSSANO AI NOSTRI CUORI

PAPA ALL’ANGELUS: ADERIRE AL VANGELO è DONARSI CON GENEROSITà

Agenparl
Image default
Home » GIRL CAN’T HELP IT

GIRL CAN’T HELP IT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 29 giugno 2020 “No sooner do Hot Rod and the Pistons reunite for their induction into the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, than two band members take a final bow. Both alleged suicides. A tragic way to go out. A bum way for one-hit wonders to be remembered. But it’s Labor Day weekend. The show must go on. With replacements at the ready, the Pistons are back on home turf to headline the first ever Rock and Country Music Fest. Police Chief Krista Larson and her father, Keith, are there listening. And watching. Because they suspect there may be more to the band members’ untimely deaths than anyone else can see. As Krista and Keith navigate the investigation, a dark picture of the band’s rocky history begins to take center stage. As betrayal, revenge, and blackmail start playing out in the present, the father-daughter team fear that this encore may be the band’s finale.”–Amazon.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204382207

Post collegati

MIGRATING APPLICATIONS TO THE CLOUD WITH AZURE :RE-ARCHITECT AND REBUILD YOUR APPLICATIONS USING CLOUD-NATIVE TECHNOLOGIES

Redazione

DEATH IS BUT A DREAM :FINDING HOPE AND MEANING AT LIFE’S END

Redazione

HANDS-ON MACHINE LEARNING WITH TENSORFLOW.JS :A GUIDE TO BUILDING ML APPLICATIONS INTEGRATED WITH WEB TECHNOLOGY USING THE TENSORFLOW.JS LIBRARY

Redazione

PYTHON API DEVELOPMENT FUNDAMENTALS :DEVELOP A FULL-STACK WEB APPLICATION WITH PYTHON AND FLASK

Redazione

ENTICE WITH SPICE :EASY AND QUICK INDIAN RECIPES FOR BEGINNERS

Redazione

THE SQL WORKSHOP :A NEW, INTERACTIVE APPROACH TO LEARNING SQL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More