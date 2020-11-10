GIFT WORTHY MELE MATH BOX ADDS HOLIDAY CHEER

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mar 10 novembre 2020

As the holiday season approaches, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Education Curriculum Research & Development Group ( CRDG ), in collaboration with Kilo Books Hawaiʻi and Indi-Genius Minds, has created a one-of-a-kind Mele Math Box.

The Mele Math Box contains three math learning books and accompanying activities: Who Has More? The Great Flood; Kilo Ua Rain Field Guide; and Measuring Me, Measuring We.

Who Has More? The Great Flood is a new book written by three UH Mānoa faculty members in mathematics education, teaching keiki about the concept of volume through a fun and engaging story.

Kilo Ua Rain Field Guide walks families through the process of observing, experiencing, and forecasting rain and weather events. Using this educational tool, families can work together to document observations and make predictions.

In Measuring Me, Measuring We, keiki learn how to use their own unique body as the ultimate tool to measure things in their community and environment.

To receive a 20% discount, preorder the one-of-a-kind box through December 1 using the code: mele20UH .

Boxes can be shipped, or picked up at the CRDG office December 16–20, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Visit the website to place your Mele Math Box order.

