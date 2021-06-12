(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 12 giugno 2021
Nanoscale Adv., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA01014F, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA01014F, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Arelo Obuadum Abiola Tanoh, Jack Allen Alexander-Webber, Ye Fan, Nicolas Gauriot, James Xiao, Raj Pandya, Zhaojun Li, Stephan Hofmann, Akshay Rao
The inherently low photoluminescence (PL) yields in as prepared transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) monolayers are broadly accepted to be the result of atomic vacancies (i.e. defects) and uncontrolled doping, which…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The inherently low photoluminescence (PL) yields in as prepared transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) monolayers are broadly accepted to be the result of atomic vacancies (i.e. defects) and uncontrolled doping, which…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/NA/D0NA01014F