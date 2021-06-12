(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 12 giugno 2021

Nanoscale Adv., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0NA01014F, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Arelo Obuadum Abiola Tanoh, Jack Allen Alexander-Webber, Ye Fan, Nicolas Gauriot, James Xiao, Raj Pandya, Zhaojun Li, Stephan Hofmann, Akshay Rao

The inherently low photoluminescence (PL) yields in as prepared transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) monolayers are broadly accepted to be the result of atomic vacancies (i.e. defects) and uncontrolled doping, which…

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/NA/D0NA01014F