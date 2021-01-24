(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 24 gennaio 2021

This report provides information on the certificates required for the importation of food and agricultural products into Ghana, plus further information on food product registration, labeling, import permits and other relevant information to assist U.S. exporters. New information includes export certificate protocols for sheep and goats as well as ovine and caprine embryos/semen, which the Government of Ghana approved in 2020. Ghana now allows USDA Accredited Veterinarians to use USDA’s online Veterinary Export Health Certification System (VEHCS) to complete health certificates. This report complements the FAIRS Annual Country Report for Ghana.

Ghana: FAIRS Export Certificate Report

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/ghana-fairs-export-certificate-report-0