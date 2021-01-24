domenica, Gennaio 24, 2021
THE UNITED STATES CONDEMNS ATTACK ON SAUDI ARABIA

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 24 gennaio 2021

The 2019 FAIRS report provides up to date information on the regulations and procedures for the importation of food and agricultural products to Ghana. Imports of poultry and poultry products from five European countries are banned. Ghana has announced a new export requirement for Poultry & Poultry products and Beef & Beef products. Effective Jan 02, 2020, all FSIS export certificates accompanying these products must be signed by a FSIS veterinarian, and the veterinary degree (DVM or equivalent) indicated after the signature.

Ghana: FAIRS Country Report

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/ghana-fairs-country-report-4

