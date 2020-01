(AGENPARL) – Washington mer 29 gennaio 2020 Karen Merrick was sentenced to more than two years in prison for leading police on a 20-mile chase, refusing to stop even after the tires on her getaway van were destroyed by stop sticks.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/omaha/news/press-releases/getaway-driver-for-bank-robber-sentenced-to-federal-prison