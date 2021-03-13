sabato, Marzo 13, 2021
GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF ARCHIVE CHALLENGE THE WEEK OF MARCH 15

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – sab 13 marzo 2021 You are subscribed to Folklife Today Blog from the Library of Congress.
Get Your Daily Dose of Archive Challenge the Week of March 15 [ https://blogs.loc.gov/folklife/2021/03/get-your-daily-dose-of-archive-challenge-the-week-of-march-15/?loclr=eaftb ] 03/13/2021 03:36 PM EST
Every day next week, March 15-21, at noon Eastern time, you can listen to, and sing along with, a respected musician performing a song from the American Folklife Center archive at the Library of Congress. That's because next week, the American Folklife Center is working with the Daily Antidote of Song, a daily online concert and singalong in which diverse singers lead a single song each day at noon Eastern time. Next week, starting March 15, all the singers will be performing songs they learned from the AFC archive! AFC staff members Stephen Winick and Jennifer Cutting will be there to co-host each day's Antidote as well. Gallery of images featuring Dom Flemons, Low Lily, Hubby Jenkins, Kumera Zekarias, Steve Winick & Jennifer Cutting, Kevin Elam, and Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer. March 15: Jennifer Cutting & Steve Winick/ March 16: Low Lily/ March 17: Kevin Elam/ March 18: Dom Flemons/ March 19: Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer/ March 20: Hubby Jenkins/ March 21: Kumera Zekarias
