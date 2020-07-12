domenica, Luglio 12, 2020
GERMANY: TOP FIVE CONSUMER TYPES AND TRENDS IN GERMANY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 12 luglio 2020

Healthy lifestyle habits are becoming more and more pronounced in Germany, and consumers are striving for spiritual and mental well-being, in addition to physical health. Well-being is continuously seen as the key component of projecting a better and improved personal image. Consumers are paying more attention to what they eat and opt for products that make them feel good. This report provides overview of the main consumer types and trends in Germany.

Germany: Top Five Consumer Types and Trends in Germany

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/germany-top-five-consumer-types-and-trends-germany

