GERMANY: NEW STRATEGIES BRING RELIEF TO GERMAN RESTAURANTS DURING AND AFTER COVID19

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 15 maggio 2020

In Germany, the COVID19 sparked new business ideas amongst restaurants which helped some of them earn more revenue than before the epidemic. Take-out windows with lower-price and higher-volume menus, and online shops selling their products and cooking boxes will likely be part of cornerstone restaurants in the future. Also, a one-year tax cut of 12 percent on food items is supposed to stimulate business and help the restaurant sector to overcome the crisis.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/germany-new-strategies-bring-relief-german-restaurants-during-and-after-covid19

