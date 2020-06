(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 14 giugno 2020

COVID19 impact/mitigation update: On June 10, 2020, Germany announced follow-up rules that will allow for easier entry of seasonal agricultural workers into Germany. The new rules will come into effect on June 16, the day after the current rules expire.

Germany: Germany Announces Follow-Up Rule for Seasonal Workers

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/germany-germany-announces-follow-rule-seasonal-workers