Propelled by COVID-19, Germany’s restaurant sector is undergoing structural sector. Five trends can be identified: 1) Delivery services will gain importance; 2) Chain restaurants invest in digitalization (apps for customers); 3) Automation in the kitchen and reduction of staff; 4) Chains will raise prices to invest; and 5) Small and independent businesses will be losers of this structural change.

Germany: COVID-19 triggers structural changes in the German restaurant sector

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/germany-covid-19-triggers-structural-changes-german-restaurant-sector