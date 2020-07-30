giovedì, Luglio 30, 2020
Breaking News

<I>QUESTION TIME</I IN ASSEMBLEA

DOC. IV-BIS N. 3: DISCUSSIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

PROGRAMMA NAZIONALE DI RIFORMA E RELAZIONE SULLO SCOSTAMENTO DAGLI OBIETTIVI PROGRAMMATICI: VIA…

MERCOLEDì 29 LUGLIO 2020 – 246ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 30, 2020

G7 HIGH-LEVEL TRANSPORTATION PRINCIPLES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

G7 HIGH-LEVEL TRANSPORTATION PRINCIPLES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

RINNOVO DEGLI UFFICI DI PRESIDENZA DELLE COMMISSIONI

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MICHAEL KNOWLES OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MICHAEL KNOWLES OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

Agenparl

GERMANY: COVID-19 TRIGGERS STRUCTURAL CHANGES IN THE GERMAN RESTAURANT SECTOR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 30 luglio 2020

Propelled by COVID-19, Germany’s restaurant sector is undergoing structural sector. Five trends can be identified: 1) Delivery services will gain importance; 2) Chain restaurants invest in digitalization (apps for customers); 3) Automation in the kitchen and reduction of staff; 4) Chains will raise prices to invest; and 5) Small and independent businesses will be losers of this structural change.

Germany: COVID-19 triggers structural changes in the German restaurant sector

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/germany-covid-19-triggers-structural-changes-german-restaurant-sector

Post collegati

SRI LANKA: SRI LANKA REVISES IMPORT CONTROL REGULATIONS FURTHER ON JULY 16 DUE TO COVID-19

Redazione

GERMANY: COVID-19 TRIGGERS STRUCTURAL CHANGES IN THE GERMAN RESTAURANT SECTOR

Redazione

FRANCE: RETAIL FOODS

Redazione

ALGERIA: GRAIN AND FEED UPDATE

Redazione

CHINA: POULTRY AND PRODUCTS ANNUAL

Redazione

CHINA: NEW TO MARKET PRODUCT REPORT – CALIFORNIA HAAS AVOCADOS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More