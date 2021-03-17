GERMANIUM-REGULATED ADSORPTION SITE PREFERENCE ON RUTHENIUM ELECTROCATALYST FOR EFFICIENT HYDROGEN EVOLUTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 17 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00559F, Communication

Meihong Fan, Bo Zhang, Lina Wang, Zhenyu Li, Xiao Liang, Xuan Ai, Xiaoxin Zou

A magnesiothermic reduction route has been presented to synthesize phase-pure germanides that are not readily available traditionally. The obtained ruthenium germanide (RuGe) serves as an efficient non-Pt electrocatalyst for hydrogen…

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/X4H8X_uCM9M/D1CC00559F