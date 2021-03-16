martedì, Marzo 16, 2021
GERMAN VOTERS JUST DEALT MERKEL’S PARTY A BODY BLOW

This Sunday, voters in Germany’s Baden-Württemberg and neighboring Rhineland-Palatinate went to the polls for state elections. In Baden-Württemberg, they dealt Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), a serious blow. The results are seen as a bellwether for Germany’s federal elections, which are coming up in September and which, for the first time in a decade and a half, will not feature Merkel at the top of the CDU ticket.

Baden-Württemberg is home to such industry giants as Daimler and SAP. It is also home to Germany’s only Green-led government, which has now strengthened its power following a first-place result in this weekend’s vote. Going forward, it will have a renewed mandate to design a coalition government for the next five years. And in September, the Greens are likely to continue their surge. Although some may even speculate about the potential for a Green chancellor, the party may be more likely to serve as kingmaker to a bigger party.

Photo credit: photocosmos1 / Shutterstock.com

Foreign Policy
Read the full article
Monday, March 15, 2021
Sudha David-Wilp

Fonte/Source: https://www.gmfus.org/commentary/german-voters-just-dealt-merkels-party-body-blow

