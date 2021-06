(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), mer 16 giugno 2021

Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia Keith Pitt today launched the inaugural Australia’s Energy Commodity Resources (AECR) 2021 publication, a national stocktake of our natural gas, coal, and uranium resources.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ga.gov.au/news-events/news/latest-news/aecr-2021