7 Febbraio 2020
GEORGIA: EU REPORT HIGHLIGHTS IMPORTANCE OF MAINTAINING REFORM MOMENTUM AND DEPOLARISING THE POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT
GEORGIA: EU REPORT HIGHLIGHTS IMPORTANCE OF MAINTAINING REFORM MOMENTUM AND DEPOLARISING THE POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Brussels (Belgium), ven 07 febbraio 2020

Georgia remains committed to the implementation of the EU-Georgia Association Agreement. The months to come, however, will be key for Georgia to tackle increasing political polarisation and to demonstrate its continued reform commitment, particularly in the areas of electoral and judicial reform. These are some of the main takeaways from the 4th annual Association Implementation Report on Georgia, published today by the European Union ahead of the next EU-Georgia Association Council this spring.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/74265/georgia-eu-report-highlights-importance-maintaining-reform-momentum-and-depolarising-political_en

