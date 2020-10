(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 30 ottobre 2020 A team of infectious disease researchers has developed a new method to identify virulence genes in Streptococcus pneumoniae, the leading cause of bacterial pneumonia. Using this technique in a mouse model of pneumonia, they were able to gain new insights into the progression of the disease and its interaction with the flu virus.

