(University of Helsinki) An international research collaboration led by researchers from the University of Helsinki and Stanford University has identified rare changes in a gene called ANGPTL7 that lower intraocular pressure and significantly reduce the risk of glaucoma. The results open important new therapeutic possibilities.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/uoh-gvt050520.php