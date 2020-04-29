mercoledì, Aprile 29, 2020
GENE DEFECTS LINKED TO ECZEMA, WHEEZE AND NASAL DISEASE AMONG BABIES 

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 29 aprile 2020 (University of Sussex) A link has been discovered between a common gene defect and eczema, nasal blockage and wheeze among babies as young as six months, according to a new study at Brighton and Sussex Medical School (BSMS). The research raises new questions about how soon in life these defects could start affecting babies, resulting in serious health problems, and suggests treatment targeted towards children carrying these genetic defects started soon after birth could improve their lives.  

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/uos-gdl042820.php

