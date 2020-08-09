GEN. AL MATROOSHI RECEIVES SHEIKH SAEED BIN AHMED AL MAKTOUM, DCD & DMCA DISCUSSED JOINT COOPERATION

(AGENPARL) – DUBAI (UAE) dom 09 agosto 2020

Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Executive Director of Dubai Maritime City Authority, has visited Dubai Civil Defense Headquarters, where he was received by Director General Maj. Gen. Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi.

The visit comes in line with the framework of cooperation, which enhances Dubai Government corporation’s services, exchanging practical successful experiences and expertize amongst them that ultimately contribute in improving all the services and positively affect customers’ happiness, by saving time and energy in satisfying their needs and aspirations in most efficient and professional way.

Sheikh Saeed and the accompanying delegation were fully briefed about DCD’S strategic plan, and how it deals elastically with the variables in accordance to reality and emergencies, he reviewed latest command and control technologies applied in central operations room, their role in achieving fast response time within international set standard.

Al Matrooshi noted that, Sheikh Ahmed has reviewed the best practices and applications and standard operating procedures (SOP’S) implemented by DCD in its main and supportive operations, and associated programs and preventive measures set for protecting lives and properties.

He also learned about activities and means which DCD use to combat fires, futuristic plans set to employ accelerators and Artificial Intelligence in fire and rescue field, a s part of its move to reshaping the future and keeping pace with global changes.

Commemorative shields were exchange, in the end of the visit, in recognition of extended professional relations and cementing cooperation ties in fields of specialty.

Attending the meeting were Brig. Jamal Bin Aaded, assist. Director General for Resources and Supportive services, Brig. Rashid Khalifah Al Falasi, assist. Director General for Smart Services, Brig. Ali Hassan Al Mutawai, assist Director General for Fire and rescue and Lady Afaf Jassim Al Muheiri.

Sheikh Ahmed was accompanied by Eng. Mohammed Ali Al Bastaki, Director of Maritime Berthing Operations Department and Mr. Abdullah Bin Touq Director of Inspection Department.

