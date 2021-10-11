(AGENPARL) – lun 11 ottobre 2021 PRESS RELEASE

2021-334-EN

11 October 2021

Gelsomina Vigliotti appointed as EIB Vice-President

Gelsomina Vigliotti, an Italian citizen, is the new Vice-President and Member of the Management Committee of the European Investment Bank (EIB). She takes up her duties today, succeeding Dario Scannapieco. The EIB Board of Governors appointed Ms Vigliotti on the basis of a proposal from the Italian Minister of Finance.

“I feel truly honoured to be appointed as Vice-President of the European Investment Bank, the biggest multilateral financial institution in the world, the bank of the European Union and one of the largest providers of climate finance. Due to the magnitude of investments dedicated to fight climate change and promote social cohesion in Europe and beyond, the EIB makes a significant contribution to sustainability and a strong impact on people’s lives. I am excited to be a member of its Management Committee and contribute to this endeavour,” said Ms Vigliotti upon her appointment at the EIB. “The pandemic has exposed huge investment gaps in infrastructure and digitalisation that have built up in recent decades. By crowding in investments from both the private and public sectors, the EIB is at the forefront of addressing these market failures and supporting innovative projects that are economically viable and aim at improving the world we live in.”

Prior to her appointment as EIB Vice-President, Gelsomina Vigliotti was the Director General for International Financial Relations at the Italian Treasury, responsible for coordinating activities related to the international economic, monetary and financial system and multilateral development institutions. In this position, she served as Deputy Deputy to the G7 and G20 groups, responsible for preparing and managing the Italian G7 Presidency in 2017 and G20 Presidency in 2021 in the finance track. She also served as the Italian Alternate Governor of the major multilateral development banks, being a member of the European Investment Bank Board of Directors and of the Administrative Council of the Council of Europe Development Bank.

During her long career at the Italian Treasury, Ms Vigliotti held several positions covering both domestic and international economic policy. Between 2012 and 2015, Ms Vigliotti was the Director for European Union and euro area issues at the Italian Treasury, also serving as Alternate of the Economic and Financial Committee and Alternate Director of the European Stability Mechanism.

Ms Vigliotti holds a degree in Political Science from the LUISS University in Rome and an MSc in Economics from the University of York. She carried out postgraduate studies at the University La Sapienza in Rome and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

🔊 Listen to this