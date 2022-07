India I ❤️you.

I support and defend you.

You’re Hindu territory.

You are not Islamic.

It’s your – Hindu – homeland.

#NupurSharma deserves strong international support.

And #HinduLifeMatters.

Do you want me to visit India?

Please let me know. https://t.co/vEHXmhbTG9Twitter – Geert Wilders