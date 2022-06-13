24.1 C
Rome
lunedì, Giugno 13, 2022
type here...
Twitter

Geert Wilders-2022-06-13 04:29

By Redazione
0
15

Must read

Redazione

RT @geertwilderspvv: PVV PRESENTEERT KOOPKRACHTPLAN

10 miljard euro voor extra koopkracht dit jaar!

Wij laten Nederlanders niet in de ste…
Twitter – Geert Wilders

Previous articleNarendra Modi-2022-06-13 04:28
Next articleEstonian MFA 🇪🇪 | #StandWithUkraine-2022-06-13 04:30
- Advertisement -

Correlati

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia