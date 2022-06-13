Twitter Geert Wilders-2022-06-13 04:29 By Redazione 13 Giugno 2022 0 15 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read Theresa Fallon-2022-06-13 04:43 13 Giugno 2022 The New York Times-2022-06-13 04:36 13 Giugno 2022 Referendum 12 giugno 2022: i risultati dello scrutinio 13 Giugno 2022 Narendra Modi-2022-06-13 04:31 13 Giugno 2022 Redazione RT @geertwilderspvv: PVV PRESENTEERT KOOPKRACHTPLAN 10 miljard euro voor extra koopkracht dit jaar! Wij laten Nederlanders niet in de ste…Twitter – Geert Wilders 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleNarendra Modi-2022-06-13 04:28Next articleEstonian MFA 🇪🇪 | #StandWithUkraine-2022-06-13 04:30 - Advertisement - Correlati Theresa Fallon-2022-06-13 04:43 13 Giugno 2022 The New York Times-2022-06-13 04:36 13 Giugno 2022 Narendra Modi-2022-06-13 04:31 13 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli Theresa Fallon-2022-06-13 04:43 13 Giugno 2022 The New York Times-2022-06-13 04:36 13 Giugno 2022 Referendum 12 giugno 2022: i risultati dello scrutinio 13 Giugno 2022 Narendra Modi-2022-06-13 04:31 13 Giugno 2022 Narendra Modi-2022-06-13 04:31 13 Giugno 2022