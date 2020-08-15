GDP AND EMPLOYMENT FLASH ESTIMATES FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020: GDP DOWN BY 12.1% AND EMPLOYMENT DOWN BY 2.8% IN THE EURO AREA

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, sab 15 agosto 2020 GDP growth in the euro area and EU: In the second quarter 2020, still marked by COVID-19 containment measures in most Member States, seasonally adjusted GDP decreased by 12.1% in the euro area and by 11.7% in the EU compared with the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. These were by far the sharpest declines observed since time series started in 1995. In the first quarter of 2020, GDP had decreased by 3.6% in the euro area and by 3.2% in the EU.

Fonte/Source: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/documents/2995521/10545332/2-14082020-AP-EN.pdf/7f30c3cf-b2c9-98ad-3451-17fed0230b57