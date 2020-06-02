martedì, Giugno 2, 2020
GAY RIGHTS VS. RELIGIOUS LIBERTY?

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 02 giugno 2020

Cover

Gay Rights vs. Religious Liberty?

The Unnecessary Conflict

Andrew Koppelman

Reviews and Awards

“Andrew Koppelman is an essential voice for common sense and compromise in the bitter–and at this point, mostly unnecessary–fight between religious conservatives and the LGBT community. Both sides are here to stay, and they have to live with each other. Koppelman points the way and offers one possible solution.” — Douglas Laycock , Robert E. Scott Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Virginia Law School and author of Religious Liberty, Volumes I-V

“Like everything Andrew Koppelman writes, Gay Rights vs. Religious Liberty? instructs, provokes, and scintillates. Koppelman packs his book with ideas and arguments that are like no one else’s. He also happens to be right: a train wreck between gay rights and religious liberty is avoidable–if we act wisely and soon.” — Jonathan Rauch , Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution and author of Gay Marriage: Why It Is Good for Gays, Good for Straights, and Good for America

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/gay-rights-vs-religious-liberty-9780197500989?cc=us&lang=en

