giovedì, Marzo 11, 2021
Agenparl

GAS-PHASE PYROLYSIS OF TRANS 3-PENTENENITRILE: COMPETITION BETWEEN DIRECT AND ISOMERIZATION-MEDIATED DISSOCIATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 11 marzo 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP00104C, Paper
Piyush Mishra, Sean M. Fritz, Sven Herbers, Alexander Mebel, Timothy Zwier
The flash pyrolysis of trans 3-pentenenitrile (3-PN, CH3-CH=CH-CH2-CN) was studied by combining the results of VUV photoionization mass spectra with broadband microwave spectra recorded as a function of the temperature…
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/POPcwSRcHm8/D1CP00104C

