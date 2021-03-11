GAS-PHASE PYROLYSIS OF TRANS 3-PENTENENITRILE: COMPETITION BETWEEN DIRECT AND ISOMERIZATION-MEDIATED DISSOCIATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 11 marzo 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CP00104C, Paper

Piyush Mishra, Sean M. Fritz, Sven Herbers, Alexander Mebel, Timothy Zwier

The flash pyrolysis of trans 3-pentenenitrile (3-PN, CH 3 -CH=CH-CH 2 -CN) was studied by combining the results of VUV photoionization mass spectra with broadband microwave spectra recorded as a function of the temperature…

