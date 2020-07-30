GAS AND ELECTRICAL LICENSING SERVICES TO TRANSFER TO TSASK

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), gio 30 luglio 2020

Today, Government Relations Minister Lori Carr announced the transfer of gas and electrical licensing services to the Technical Safety Authority of Saskatchewan (TSASK) will be completed this weekend.

“On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, contractors, tradespeople and businesses can go to TSASK’s website to obtain, renew and pay for their gas and electrical licences online,” Carr said. “This is the next step in creating a ‘one-stop’ shop for provincial technical safety services, which in turn, will reduce red tape and help to build a strong Saskatchewan.”

This transfer is just one part of a larger initiative to centralize numerous technical safety services in the province to TSASK, and was formally announced on December 13, 2018. The next step, which is scheduled for 2021, will consist of transferring gas and electrical inspections and permitting from SaskPower, and plumbing inspections and permitting from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

For more information on this announcement, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2018/december/13/tsask.

TSASK is an independent, non-profit established in 2010 with a mandate to oversee the safe construction, installation and operation of boilers, pressure vessels, elevating devices and amusement rides.

For more information on TSASK, visit www.tsask.ca.

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/july/30/tsask