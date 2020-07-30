giovedì, Luglio 30, 2020
Breaking News

LA CHIESA IN INDIA: NO ALLA NUOVA LEGGE FISCALE, A RISCHIO LE…

DIVIDED BY DEGREES: ANGUS DEATON ON HOW MORE AMERICANS WITHOUT B.A.’S ARE…

كلمة وزير الإعلام بمناسبة اليوم العالمي لمكافحة جرائم الاتجار بالأشخاص

CASO OPEN ARMS, I GIORNI CONTESTATI E LE DIFFERENZE TRA SALVINI E…

OPEN ARMS: CALABRIA (FI), BRUTTA PAGINA PER ISTITUZIONI E POLITICA

THE CENTRAL BANK TRANSPARENCY CODE

NHS-FUNDED NURSING CARE RATES FOR 2019 TO 2021

EDIZIONE 2020 DELL’APPUNTAMENTO ESTIVO CON PAPA LUCIANI

CORONAVIRUS: DE LUCA (PD), SANITà PIù FORTE GRAZIE A FINANZIAMENTO BEI

FASE 3: CARNEVALI (PD), Sì A FRONTE TRASVERSALE PER OCCUPAZIONE DONNE

Agenparl

GAS AND ELECTRICAL LICENSING SERVICES TO TRANSFER TO TSASK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), gio 30 luglio 2020

Released on July 30, 2020

Today, Government Relations Minister Lori Carr announced the transfer of gas and electrical licensing services to the Technical Safety Authority of Saskatchewan (TSASK) will be completed this weekend.

“On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, contractors, tradespeople and businesses can go to TSASK’s website to obtain, renew and pay for their gas and electrical licences online,” Carr said.  “This is the next step in creating a ‘one-stop’ shop for provincial technical safety services, which in turn, will reduce red tape and help to build a strong Saskatchewan.”

This transfer is just one part of a larger initiative to centralize numerous technical safety services in the province to TSASK, and was formally announced on December 13, 2018.  The next step, which is scheduled for 2021, will consist of transferring gas and electrical inspections and permitting from SaskPower, and plumbing inspections and permitting from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

For more information on this announcement, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2018/december/13/tsask.

TSASK is an independent, non-profit established in 2010 with a mandate to oversee the safe construction, installation and operation of boilers, pressure vessels, elevating devices and amusement rides.

For more information on TSASK, visit www.tsask.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jay Teneycke
Government Relations
Regina
Phone: 306-798-6095
Email: <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/july/30/tsask

Post collegati

GAS AND ELECTRICAL LICENSING SERVICES TO TRANSFER TO TSASK

Redazione

CROP REPORT FOR THE PERIOD JULY 21 TO JULY 27, 2020

Redazione

UP-TO-DATE INFORMATION WITH AIDSINFO APPS

Redazione

AIDSINFO RELEASES A FACT SHEET ON FOSTEMSAVIR, A NEW HIV MEDICATION

Redazione

SASKATCHEWAN FURTHER EXPANDS TEMPORARY WAGE SUPPLEMENT PROGRAM

Redazione

SASKATCHEWAN PROVINCIAL PARKS HOST DRIVE-IN MOVIE NIGHTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More