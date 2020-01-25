(AGENPARL) – Washington sab 25 gennaio 2020

HAMMOND- Brion Harris, 36, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced before District Court Judge Philip P. Simon following his plea of guilty to possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Harris received a sentence of 54 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised release.

According to documents filed in this case, on January 2, 2019, during a traffic stop in Gary, Indiana, Harris was arrested in possession of two loaded firearms. Harris has a prior felony conviction for possession of a sawed off shotgun.

This case was investigated by the FBI GRIT Task Force and Gary Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Caitlin M. Padula.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/indianapolis/news/press-releases/gary-man-sentenced-to-54-months-in-prison