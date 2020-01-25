25 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARY LOUISE KELLY OF NPR’S ALL THINGS…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARY LOUISE KELLY OF NPR’S ALL THINGS…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARY LOUISE KELLY OF NPR’S ALL THINGS…

PRINCIPAL DEPUTY ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR SOUTH AND CENTRAL ASIAN AFFAIRS…

PRINCIPAL DEPUTY ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR SOUTH AND CENTRAL ASIAN AFFAIRS…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TONY PERKINS OF WASHINGTON WATCH WITH TONY…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TONY PERKINS OF WASHINGTON WATCH WITH TONY…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TONY PERKINS OF WASHINGTON WATCH WITH TONY…

GOVERNMENT ADDS PARALYMPIC GAMES TO LISTED EVENTS REGIME

NASA TO PAY TRIBUTE TO FALLEN HEROES WITH DAY OF REMEMBRANCE

Home » GARY MAN SENTENCED TO 54 MONTHS IN PRISON
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

GARY MAN SENTENCED TO 54 MONTHS IN PRISON

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Washington sab 25 gennaio 2020

HAMMOND- Brion Harris, 36, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced before District Court Judge Philip P. Simon following his plea of guilty to possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Harris received a sentence of 54 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised release. 

According to documents filed in this case, on January 2, 2019, during a traffic stop in Gary, Indiana, Harris was arrested in possession of two loaded firearms.  Harris has a prior felony conviction for possession of a sawed off shotgun.     

This case was investigated by the FBI GRIT Task Force and Gary Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Caitlin M. Padula. 

###

Fonte/Source: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/indianapolis/news/press-releases/gary-man-sentenced-to-54-months-in-prison

Related posts

TITLE 21 – MOTOR VEHICLES

TITLE 11 – CRIMES AND CRIMINAL PROCEDURE

TITLE 13 – DOMESTIC RELATIONS

LEGISLATION INTRODUCED

DAILY ACTIVITY REPORT

FORT HALL MAN SENTENCED IN TRUCK DRIVER ASSAULT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More