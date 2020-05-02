GAO-20-549PR, PRIORITY OPEN RECOMMENDATIONS: DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY, APRIL 23, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 02 maggio 2020 In April 2019, GAO identified 25 priority recommendations for the Department of the Treasury (Treasury). Since then, Treasury has implemented 4 of those recommendations by, among other things, reducing the need for significant adjustments to federal entity data for preparing U.S. Consolidated Financial Statements. GAO also removed the priority designation from one recommendation because it became a lower priority due to the passage of time.

In April 2020, GAO identified 11 additional priority recommendations for Treasury, bringing the total number to 31. These open recommendations involve the following areas:

Modernizing the U.S. financial regulatory system

Improving federal financial management

Evaluating the performance and effectiveness of tax expenditures

Improving information technology workforce planning

Improving cybersecurity

Improving interagency coordination to address national security concerns

Implementing the DATA Act

Full implementations of these open recommendations could significantly improve Treasury’s operations.

Priority open recommendations are the GAO recommendations that warrant priority attention from heads of key departments or agencies because their implementation could save large amounts of money; improve congressional and/or executive branch decision making on major issues; eliminate mismanagement, fraud, and abuse; or ensure that programs comply with laws and funds are legally spent, among other benefits. Since 2015, GAO has sent letters to selected agencies to highlight the importance of implementing such recommendations.

