GAO-20-500PR, PRIORITY OPEN RECOMMENDATIONS: DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, APRIL 23, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 02 maggio 2020 In April 2019, GAO identified nine priority recommendations for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Since then, HUD has not closed any of those recommendations.

In April 2019, GAO identified eight additional priority recommendations for HUD, bringing the total number to 17. These recommendations involve the following areas:

Addressing Ginnie Mae’s risk management and staffing-related challenges.

Strengthening the monitoring of disaster recovery block grant funds.

Strengthening processes to address lead paint hazards.

Enhancing oversight of Moving to Work.

Improving cybersecurity risk management and workforce planning practices.

Improving information technology management.

HUD’s continued attention to these issues could lead to significant improvements in government operations.

Priority open recommendations are the GAO recommendations that warrant priority attention from heads of key departments or agencies because their implementation could save large amounts of money; improve congressional and/or executive branch decision making on major issues; eliminate mismanagement, fraud, and abuse; or ensure that programs comply with laws and funds are legally spent, among other benefits. Since 2015 GAO has sent letters to selected agencies to highlight the importance of implementing such recommendations.

