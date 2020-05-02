sabato, Maggio 2, 2020
Breaking News

LA CEI: PRESERVARE LA SALUTE DI TUTTI è UN INTERESSE PRIMARIO

PRESS RELEASE: PM RECOGNISES CAPTAIN TOM AS NEIGHBOURHOOD ‘POINT OF LIGHT’

30/04/2020 COVID-19: PACE JUNE PART-SESSION POSTPONED TO A LATER DATE

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 30 APRIL…

NEWS STORY: PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 30 APRIL 2020

FIFTH ROUND OF CHARTER FLIGHTS FROM INDIA ANNOUNCED

PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 30 APRIL 2020

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BUCK SEXTON OF THE BUCK SEXTON SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BUCK SEXTON OF THE BUCK SEXTON SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BUCK SEXTON OF THE BUCK SEXTON SHOW

Agenparl

GAO-20-500PR, PRIORITY OPEN RECOMMENDATIONS: DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, APRIL 23, 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 02 maggio 2020 In April 2019, GAO identified nine priority recommendations for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Since then, HUD has not closed any of those recommendations.

In April 2019, GAO identified eight additional priority recommendations for HUD, bringing the total number to 17. These recommendations involve the following areas:

Addressing Ginnie Mae’s risk management and staffing-related challenges.
Strengthening the monitoring of disaster recovery block grant funds.
Strengthening processes to address lead paint hazards.
Enhancing oversight of Moving to Work.
Improving cybersecurity risk management and workforce planning practices.
Improving information technology management.

HUD’s continued attention to these issues could lead to significant improvements in government operations.

Priority open recommendations are the GAO recommendations that warrant priority attention from heads of key departments or agencies because their implementation could save large amounts of money; improve congressional and/or executive branch decision making on major issues; eliminate mismanagement, fraud, and abuse; or ensure that programs comply with laws and funds are legally spent, among other benefits. Since 2015 GAO has sent letters to selected agencies to highlight the importance of implementing such recommendations.

For more information, contact Daniel Garcia-Diaz at (202) 512-8678 or

Fonte/Source: https://www.gao.gov/products/GAO-20-500PR?source=ra

Post collegati

FILE NUMBER: 0224-EX-CR-2020, CALLSIGN: WI2XGX

Redazione

REGISTRAZIONE LEZIONE 30/04/2020

Redazione

GAO-20-500PR, PRIORITY OPEN RECOMMENDATIONS: DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, APRIL 23, 2020

Redazione

GAO-20-549PR, PRIORITY OPEN RECOMMENDATIONS: DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY, APRIL 23, 2020

Redazione

GAO-20-526PR, PRIORITY OPEN RECOMMENDATIONS: NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINISTRATION, APRIL 23, 2020

Redazione

GAO-20-418, COMMISSARIES AND EXCHANGES: DOD AND CONGRESS NEED MORE RELIABLE INFORMATION ON EXPECTED SAVINGS AND COSTS OF CONSOLIDATING THE DEFENSE RESALE ORGANIZATIONS, APRIL 30, 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More